CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Sees Large Volume Increase

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 7,396,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 4,395,735 shares.The stock last traded at $278.33 and had previously closed at $304.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $393.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.89.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 13.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.74. The stock has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 509.95, a PEG ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $450,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 22,542.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 734,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,481,000 after purchasing an additional 731,057 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

