CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 11.4% on Analyst Downgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $420.00 to $380.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as low as $263.93 and last traded at $270.27. Approximately 20,638,766 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 362% from the average daily volume of 4,470,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $304.96.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut CrowdStrike from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $393.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.89.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $4,807,027.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,994 shares in the company, valued at $95,815,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $450,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after buying an additional 1,028,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 22,542.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 734,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,481,000 after buying an additional 731,057 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $65.36 billion, a PE ratio of 509.95, a PEG ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

