D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $196.00 at Bank of America

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $168.00 to $196.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s current price.

DHI has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.27.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,595,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.31. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $177.47. The company has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.71.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,599,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $1,249,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 81,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 30,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

