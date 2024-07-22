Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 733.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.67.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $247.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $183.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $269.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.18.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

