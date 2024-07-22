Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Up to $16.08

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.08, but opened at $17.69. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $17.63, with a volume of 275,238 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $17.50 price objective (down previously from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

Daqo New Energy Trading Up 6.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.28.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $415.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.90 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 20.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 12,187.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

