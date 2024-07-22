Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,611,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 983,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.33% of Dell Technologies worth $1,895,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,412,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,137,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,412,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,137,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %

Dell Technologies stock traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.52. 3,828,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,012,736. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $91.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.37 and a 200 day moving average of $117.25.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.