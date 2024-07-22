DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XRAY. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $26.36 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average of $30.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $99,977.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,553.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,021,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,345,000 after buying an additional 234,322 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at $4,931,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

