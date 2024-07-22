Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price to $500.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $580.00 to $500.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.04.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $404.17 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $330.05 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $506.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $1,980,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 353.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 498,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

