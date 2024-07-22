Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 145.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,998 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 1,096,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,055,000 after purchasing an additional 95,149 shares during the period. Shearwater Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 1,676,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,015,000 after purchasing an additional 16,253 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 642,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,793,000 after purchasing an additional 67,674 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 92,007 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co of the South purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,986,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $32.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

