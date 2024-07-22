Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up to $21.65

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.65, but opened at $22.84. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $22.91, with a volume of 1,171,811 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YINN. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,383,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $2,282,000. HCEP Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,132,000.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

