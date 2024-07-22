Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up to $12.96

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.96, but opened at $13.50. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 9,490,771 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 6.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.0818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLL. Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 112.8% in the first quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 83,110 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 22.6% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70,574 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $522,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 266.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 28,838 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $223,000.

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.