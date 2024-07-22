Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up to $12.96

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.96, but opened at $13.50. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 9,490,771 shares trading hands.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 6.6 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.0818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.
