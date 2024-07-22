Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 222,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.75% of Domino’s Pizza worth $2,036,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.07.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $10.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $414.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,683. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $506.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.05 and a 1-year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

