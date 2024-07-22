Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DRVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Driven Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DRVN

Driven Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $13.27 on Monday. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $26.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $572.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.31 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 33.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Driven Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 37,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 26,755 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 396.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 98,662 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Driven Brands by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 108,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 60,159 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,580,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 14.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About Driven Brands

(Get Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.