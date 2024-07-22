Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Ducommun worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Ducommun in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ducommun by 8.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun in the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Ducommun by 9.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Ducommun by 49.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $116,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,539 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,195.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Trading Up 0.5 %

DCO opened at $60.38 on Monday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $888.79 million, a P/E ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.20 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ducommun from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ducommun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Ducommun Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

