DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,637,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,408,103 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.15% of DuPont de Nemours worth $3,575,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $80.10. The company had a trading volume of 282,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,843. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 97.65, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.11.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.