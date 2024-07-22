e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Given New $224.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $224.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ELF. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Baird R W raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 5.3 %

NYSE:ELF traded down $9.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.18. 1,153,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,108. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 75.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $88.47 and a one year high of $221.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.53.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. Equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $218,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,146 shares in the company, valued at $13,492,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 1,250 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $218,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,492,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,117 shares of company stock valued at $24,394,943 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

