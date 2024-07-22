EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wedbush

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $208.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $162.00. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.75.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $187.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $154.75 and a 12 month high of $189.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.24 and its 200 day moving average is $173.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 24.2% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

