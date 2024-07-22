Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,073 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Element Solutions worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 243.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 72,145 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,684,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,390,000 after buying an additional 188,350 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Element Solutions by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,762,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,782,000 after acquiring an additional 118,237 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Element Solutions by 10,622.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 848,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after acquiring an additional 840,653 shares during the period. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Element Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,700,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,497,000 after acquiring an additional 150,567 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $26.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.33. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.17 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESI. Mizuho upped their price target on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

