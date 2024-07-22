Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ENR. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

ENR stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.33. 65,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,235. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average is $29.55. Energizer has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.10 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 119.16% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the first quarter worth $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 27.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

