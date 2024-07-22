Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ET. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $322,097,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,576,000 after buying an additional 7,097,074 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,845,000 after buying an additional 3,976,676 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 1,447.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,756,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $518,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368,427 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.32. 6,462,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,079,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $16.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 116.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

