Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Stock analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of ENVX opened at $15.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47. Enovix has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.89.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,448.90% and a negative return on equity of 85.47%. Research analysts forecast that Enovix will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $91,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Enovix by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 44,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 9.7% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

