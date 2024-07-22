Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Gap Up to $15.58

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.58, but opened at $16.16. Enovix shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 662,312 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENVX shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Enovix Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 85.47% and a negative net margin of 1,448.90%. Research analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $91,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Enovix by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enovix by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Enovix by 11,176.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

