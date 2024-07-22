Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,666,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 112,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.73% of Entegris worth $2,061,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Entegris by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Advocate Group LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $2,272,000.

In other Entegris news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,870,921. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entegris stock traded up $3.70 on Monday, hitting $131.02. 311,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,356. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.13 and a 1-year high of $147.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.21.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

