Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Position Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,033,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.35% of Equifax worth $3,754,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 292,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $917,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Equifax by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 330,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,718,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,274,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.19.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX stock traded up $7.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $267.77. 341,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,358. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Fichuk bought 415 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $238.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,305 shares in the company, valued at $789,134.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

