Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,730,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,921,000 after buying an additional 134,840 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 323,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 84,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $30.77 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 94.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $356,317.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,030,472.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $574,567.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,338.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $356,317.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,030,472.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,734. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

