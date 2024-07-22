Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Downgraded by Raymond James

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.63.

Shares of EL opened at $99.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $95.87 and a one year high of $186.44.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

