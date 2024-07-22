Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.57% from the stock’s current price.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Etsy from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on Etsy from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Etsy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Etsy from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $62.76 on Monday. Etsy has a one year low of $55.08 and a one year high of $102.81. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.74.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $94,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Etsy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Etsy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

