Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.41% from the company’s current price.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $101.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.89. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $73.84 and a 52 week high of $118.29.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.21. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $986.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $54,947,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $31,186,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 746,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,770,000 after acquiring an additional 301,771 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,728,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 579,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,797,000 after acquiring an additional 196,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

