EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Gap Up to $3.34

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.34, but opened at $3.47. EVE shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 12,345 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVEX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of EVE in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.
EVE Trading Up 1.5 %
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVE
An institutional investor recently raised its position in EVE stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) by 3,883.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EVE were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EVE Company Profile
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
