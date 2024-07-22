Evercore ISI Lowers Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $140.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALV. Citigroup lowered their price target on Autoliv from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Autoliv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $122.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.46.

Get Autoliv alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ALV

Autoliv Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.72. The stock had a trading volume of 855,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,953. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $89.37 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $240,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 62.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.