Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ES. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $61.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $74.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.35.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -242.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

