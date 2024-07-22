EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.29.

EVgo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVGO opened at $3.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.58. EVgo has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EVgo will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EVgo

In related news, CEO Badar Khan acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,186.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 66.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of EVgo

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVgo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,698,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,344,000 after purchasing an additional 37,168 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in EVgo by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,675,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 951,272 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of EVgo by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 317,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 77,354 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVgo by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 288,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of EVgo by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 227,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 106,869 shares in the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Articles

