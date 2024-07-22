Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Position Increased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 138.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.17.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.00. The company had a trading volume of 136,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,053. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.01. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $171.46.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

