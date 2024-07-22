Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Cut to $121.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.78.

XOM traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,117,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,671,480. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.13 and its 200-day moving average is $111.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $456.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

