Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FDRR opened at $49.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a twelve month low of $38.14 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average of $46.17.

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

