Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 231.0% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 116.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE FNF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.38. 180,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,618. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $55.37.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FNF

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Stories

