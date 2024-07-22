Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $79.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FIS. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.42.

FIS stock opened at $75.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $78.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,244,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $752,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,013,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $301,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,466 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

