Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.15.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.72. 2,541,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,871,363. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

