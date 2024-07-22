Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Bank of America

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $42.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.51% from the company’s previous close.

FITB has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.15.

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.72. 2,541,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,871,363. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $41.41.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

