First Foundation Advisors Has $85,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after buying an additional 1,028,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 22,542.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 734,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,481,000 after acquiring an additional 731,057 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $278.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 575.41, a PEG ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.52 and a 1 year high of $398.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. FBN Securities raised CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,985,350.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at $67,985,350.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

