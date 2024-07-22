First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $219.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s previous close.

FSLR has been the subject of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on First Solar from $224.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on First Solar from $271.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on First Solar from $344.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.96.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $216.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Solar has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $306.77. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.14.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

