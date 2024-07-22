First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 162,621 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 293,217 shares.The stock last traded at $18.58 and had previously closed at $18.58.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

