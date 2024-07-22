First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,042,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,523,000 after acquiring an additional 251,160 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 916.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 194,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 175,530 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 444,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,951,000 after buying an additional 171,963 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 524,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,963,000 after buying an additional 161,642 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 903,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,675,000 after acquiring an additional 156,465 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMB stock opened at $51.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.24. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $51.77.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

