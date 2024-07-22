Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,495 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Five9 were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Five9 by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $319,145.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,374,285.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $573,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,083 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,642.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $319,145.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,374,285.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,748 shares of company stock worth $2,303,914. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five9 Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of FIVN opened at $44.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.07 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.55.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $247.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

View Our Latest Report on Five9

Five9 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.