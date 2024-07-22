FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Stake Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FORM. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,781 shares in the company, valued at $21,515,418.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 491,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,515,418.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 6,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $339,801.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,536 shares of company stock worth $2,075,394 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FORM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

FormFactor Stock Down 1.7 %

FormFactor stock opened at $55.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.11. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $63.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $168.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

