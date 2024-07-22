FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:FSCO opened at $6.17 on Monday. FS Credit Opportunities has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at $173,632. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

