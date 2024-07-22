FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2024

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:FSCO opened at $6.17 on Monday. FS Credit Opportunities has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at $173,632. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FS Credit Opportunities

(Get Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.