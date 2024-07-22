FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 587.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,381 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $67,958.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,848.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE FSK opened at $20.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.26. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.88%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

