Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB) Insider Purchases £4,500 in Stock

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) insider Simon Gordon Douglas bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £4,500 ($5,835.82).

Fusion Antibodies Trading Up 6.1 %

LON FAB traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 3.50 ($0.05). 1,645,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,021. Fusion Antibodies plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.34 million, a P/E ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

About Fusion Antibodies

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

