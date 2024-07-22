Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB) Insider Purchases £4,500 in Stock

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) insider Simon Gordon Douglas bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £4,500 ($5,835.82).
Fusion Antibodies Trading Up 6.1 %
LON FAB traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 3.50 ($0.05). 1,645,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,021. Fusion Antibodies plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.34 million, a P/E ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.
About Fusion Antibodies
