Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.90.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $156.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.29. Generac has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $161.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.08.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Generac will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total value of $675,311.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,853.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,720,411. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,707,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Generac by 432.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,697,000 after purchasing an additional 318,664 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 831.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 240,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,288,000 after purchasing an additional 214,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

