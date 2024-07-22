George Weston (TSE:WN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $212.00

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$212.00 and last traded at C$211.68, with a volume of 3720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$210.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on George Weston from C$222.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on George Weston from C$226.00 to C$227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Desjardins upped their price objective on George Weston from C$205.00 to C$212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on George Weston from C$185.00 to C$196.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$216.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$196.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$184.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$2.30 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of C$13.74 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that George Weston Limited will post 12.1466667 earnings per share for the current year.

George Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.64%.

Insider Transactions at George Weston

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$190.21, for a total transaction of C$951,043.50. In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$190.21, for a total transaction of C$951,043.50. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$193.25, for a total transaction of C$252,577.75. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,071,972. Insiders own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

